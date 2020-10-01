Dead body found in vehicle at Lincoln Park

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An investigation is underway after a male was found dead in a parked van at Lincoln Park on Wednesday night.

Around 10:00, a Citadel Security Guard approached the van, and when they shined their flashlight in the vehicle, they found an unconscious man who was bleeding. Grand Junction Police were called to the scene, along with the Mesa County Coroner’s Office.

The Grand Junction Police Department says that they do not believe there was any suspicious activity involved in the incident. The Mesa County Coroner will be responsible for releasing the identity of the man and the cause of death.

We are working to learn more. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.