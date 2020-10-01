First Warn 8 Weather
Sports
LIVE
Calendar
Homepage
News
Regional
State
National
International
National Politics
First Warn 8 Weather
Closings
CO Trip
Live Cams
Sports
Athlete Of The Week
Scoreboard
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Find Our Channel
Contests
Calendar
Telemundo
Sign Up For E-News
LIVE
CW13
Station Jobs
Livestream 2
COVID-19 Map
Submit Photos & Video
Programming Schedule
Go to the Pro
Proud to be Local
Auctions
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Advertisement
Covid-19 Testing System at CMU
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:13 AM MDT
|
Updated: 47 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -
Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.
Latest News
News
Governor Polis pardons some pre-legalization pot convictions
Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By
Associated Press
Gov. Jared Polis has issued pardons to people convicted in state courts of possessing one ounce or less of marijuana through 2012, the year voters approved recreational pot legalization in Colorado.
News
Dead body found in vehicle at Lincoln Park
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
(Calvin Corey)
An investigation is underway after a male was found dead in a parked van at Lincoln Park on Wednesday night.
News
Covid-19 Testing System at CMU
Updated: 1 hour ago
News
Northern Colorado and southern Wyoming fires combine together to burn over 240,000 acres
Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By
(Calvin Corey)
Fires in northern Colorado and southern Wyoming have combined together to burn over 240,000 acres as of Thursday, exacerbated by dry fuels and unpredictable winds.
Latest News
News
Palisade Basecamp RV Park nominated by USA Today for best RV resort in nation
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
(Calvin Corey)
The Palisade Basecamp RV Park has been nominated by USA Today for a Reader’s Choice Travel Award for best RV resort in the nation.
News
KJCT- Palisade Basecamp
Updated: 2 hours ago
Live to VOD recordings of KJCT's newscasts
News
Ute Water getting calls about door-to-door selling
Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By
Bernie Lange
Ute water getting calls from customers about door-to door selling
News
Outdoor dining coming to main street with help of grant
Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By
Bernie Lange
Main Street businesses can apply for grant money to expand outdoor seating
News
Career Center emphasis on in-person learning
Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By
(Yzabelah Roberts)
In a world filled with virtual learning one School District 51 school says in-person learning is just as important.
News
Palisade wine industry changes amidst the pandemic
Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By
(Yzabelah Roberts)
The Palisade wine industry is experiencing both expansion and loss during the pandemic-- Colorado Vintner’s Collective opened their doors for the first time this month-- something they've waited to do since April.