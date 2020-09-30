Woman killed in bike crash on Colorado National Monument identified

Woman killed in accident identified (KKCO)

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The woman who died while biking on the Colorado National Monument on September 22 has been identified by the Mesa County Coroner as 58-year-old Julie Fredlund of Grand Junction.

Investigators say Fredlund may have hit some small rocks in the road and lost control of her bike going down the west hill.

The Coroner says she died from multiple blunt force injuries. Her death is being ruled an accident. She was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.