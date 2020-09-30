Advertisement

Several houses destroyed by 125,006 acre Cameron Peak Fire

(Cameron Peak Fire Facebook Page)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 1:24 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It’s been 48 days since the start of the Cameron Peak Fire, and it’s continuing to grow in size. As of Wednesday, it has scorched 125,006 acres, making it the third-largest fire in state history.

The fire is burning roughly 60 miles west of Fort Collins, and just southwest of Red Feather Lakes.
The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday that the fire has damaged or destroyed 41 structures. Of the 41 structures, eight residential structures were lost, however, all of these were secondary residences.

Recent warm weather has again dropped fuel moisture levels, which has caused the fire’s activity to increase. Smoke columns rose throughout the day on Tuesday as the fire burned through unburned pockets within the fire’s interior.

956 total personnel are currently assigned to the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

