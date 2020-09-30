Advertisement

Is that an emu? Giant bird roams around Boston suburb

The giant bird was roaming a Haverhill neighborhood, about 30 miles north of Boston.
The giant bird was roaming a Haverhill neighborhood, about 30 miles north of Boston.(Source: Haverhill Police)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:43 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAVERHILL, Mass. (Gray News) – It’s not every day you get to wrangle an emu.

Animal Control Officer Michelle Cannon rounded up the giant bird on Wednesday in a Haverhill neighborhood, about 30 miles north of Boston.

It was her first emu encounter in 10 years on the job.

“With the assistance of patrol officers, the bird was safely corralled,” according to the Haverhill Police Facebook page. It has been reunited with its owners.

Emus are native to Australia and are the second-largest birds in the world.

A full-grown emu can stand 6 feet tall and weigh 120 pounds, according to the San Diego Zoo.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

