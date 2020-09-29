Advertisement

Person in Montrose High cohort tests positive for COVID-19, other cohorts now quarantined

Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Credit: KJCT/KKCO(KKCO/ KJCT)
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 3:44 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

On Tuesday, the Montrose County School District’s COVID-19 response team reports that an individual within a Montrose High School cohort has tested positive for COVID-19.

The school district says they have already notified anyone who was possibly affected. Montrose County Public Health says they will administer testing to all students and staff that were connected to the cohort.

As a result of contact tracing, the district reports that three Montrose High School Cohort A class sections and one Colorado Mesa University Concurrent Enrollment cohort meet the standards for close contact, and therefore need to be tested and must quarantine through October 5th. The district says a very limited number of Olathe High School and Peak Virtual Academy students were included in the CMU cohort.

Under the CDPHE guidelines, this week Montrose High will now be listed as a confirmed classroom/ cohort outbreak site. Remember, an outbreak is defined as “two or more people from separate households with confirmed COVID-19 with onset within 14 days in a single facility”.

Montrose County School District says a campus-wide closure is not necessary.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mental health awareness

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Goldene Brown
Officials at Mind Springs say between COVID-19, elections, and the stress of everyday life, many people are feeling a lot of different emotions.Since the pandemic started, more people are connecting with therapy and behavioral healthcare virtually, for some, taking the pressure off of leaving home, finding childcare, and transportation.

News

District Attorney declines prosecution in Fruitvale shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and the DA have completed their investigation regarding the death of a Grand Junction man.

News

New CDOT Bus Route

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By (Madison Burns)
CDOT wants the publics input on a new bus route from Telluride and Grand Junction.

News

Orchard Mesa Community Center Pool Opens

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
-The Orchard Mesa Community Center Pool has been closed since March because of COVID-19, but it officially opened back up on Monday, September 28.

Latest News

News

Bureau of Land Management Director removed from position

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
A Democratic federal judge in Montana, Brian Morris, blocked the acting BLM Director from continuing to work in the role because he was never confirmed by the U.S. Senate under the Constitution.

News

City of Grand Junction employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
The city manager says they have been prepared for a situation like this with their continuity of operations plan, otherwise known as ‘COOP.’

News

Uptick in COVID-19 cases in Mesa County

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 3:54 PM MDT
|
By Goldene Brown
Mesa County seeing a four-day streak of higher than usual positive COVID-19 tests.On Friday, Sept. 25 there were 34 new positive cases, and on Sept. 27 there were 16 cases reported.

News

Virtual candidate forum for Mesa County Commissioner District One seat

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 3:51 PM MDT
The Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce will air a virtual forum featuring the two candidates running for the Mesa County Commissioner District One seat.

National

Taylor Swift breaks Whitney Houston’s Billboard charts record

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:57 AM MDT
|
By CNN staff
Taylor Swift tops Whitney Houston's record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

News

Roll-Over Accident on Orchard Avenue

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:05 AM MDT
|
By (Madison Burns)
Accident on Orchard Ave.