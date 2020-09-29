Advertisement

Orchard Mesa Community Center Pool Opens

Orchard Mesa Community Center Pool
Orchard Mesa Community Center Pool(kkco/kjct)
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:20 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The Orchard Mesa Community Center Pool has been closed since March because of COVID-19, but it officially opened back up on Monday, September 28.

A few changes have been made in order to keep everyone safe and healthy. Some of these changes include a requirement that swimmers wear a mask as soon as they get out of the water, a one-way walkway around the pool, and the closure of lockers and showers.

Many people are very excited for the pool to be open again. Mercedes Borman is a swimmer at the pool and she said she was excited that the pool was opening. One of the reasons she is excited is, “my mom is in a wheelchair and this is one of the therapies she does. She goes to the pool five days a week.”

Many other people are excited about the pool reopening because the fate of the pool has been up in the air.

Pete Ashman, the Recreation Coordinator at the pool is hoping that the pool can stay open for a long time. “We are hoping it’s forever. Obviously, we are part of an intergovernmental agreement with the school district and the county, and so we are here until something else happens, and barring any future COVID concerns, this is going to be home for us, at least for the winter months.”

Things are looking good for the pool. There was a good turnout today and they are fully funded through 2021.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bureau of Land Management Director removed from position

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
A Democratic federal judge in Montana, Brian Morris, blocked the acting BLM Director from continuing to work in the role because he was never confirmed by the U.S. Senate under the Constitution.

News

City of Grand Junction employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
The city manager says they have been prepared for a situation like this with their continuity of operations plan, otherwise known as ‘COOP.’

News

Uptick in COVID-19 cases in Mesa County

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Goldene Brown
Mesa County seeing a four-day streak of higher than usual positive COVID-19 tests.On Friday, Sept. 25 there were 34 new positive cases, and on Sept. 27 there were 16 cases reported.

News

Virtual candidate forum for Mesa County Commissioner District One seat

Updated: 8 hours ago
The Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce will air a virtual forum featuring the two candidates running for the Mesa County Commissioner District One seat.

Latest News

National

Taylor Swift breaks Whitney Houston’s Billboard charts record

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Taylor Swift tops Whitney Houston's record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

News

Roll-Over Accident on Orchard Avenue

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By (Madison Burns)
Accident on Orchard Ave.

News

Grand Valley Pets Alive Partners with Gobbo’s Family Farm for Fundraiser

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:22 PM MDT
|
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
The goal of the non-profit is to reduce the number of homeless dogs and cats in Mesa County.

News

Color Weekend at Powderhorn Mountain Resort

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:06 PM MDT
|
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
People could ride the ski lift, walk around, and mountain bike while observing the beautiful scenery.

News

Vehicle crashes into house in Fruita

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 9:12 PM MDT
|
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
A vehicle crashed into a house in Fruita Saturday night.

News

ATV accident sends one person to the hospital

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 9:07 PM MDT
|
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
A female drive rolled her ATV at the intersection of Oxford Avenue and East Danbury Court.