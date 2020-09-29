Orchard Mesa Community Center Pool Opens

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The Orchard Mesa Community Center Pool has been closed since March because of COVID-19, but it officially opened back up on Monday, September 28.

A few changes have been made in order to keep everyone safe and healthy. Some of these changes include a requirement that swimmers wear a mask as soon as they get out of the water, a one-way walkway around the pool, and the closure of lockers and showers.

Many people are very excited for the pool to be open again. Mercedes Borman is a swimmer at the pool and she said she was excited that the pool was opening. One of the reasons she is excited is, “my mom is in a wheelchair and this is one of the therapies she does. She goes to the pool five days a week.”

Many other people are excited about the pool reopening because the fate of the pool has been up in the air.

Pete Ashman, the Recreation Coordinator at the pool is hoping that the pool can stay open for a long time. “We are hoping it’s forever. Obviously, we are part of an intergovernmental agreement with the school district and the county, and so we are here until something else happens, and barring any future COVID concerns, this is going to be home for us, at least for the winter months.”

Things are looking good for the pool. There was a good turnout today and they are fully funded through 2021.

