New CDOT Bus Route

By (Madison Burns)
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:44 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -CDOT wants public input on its planned Bustang Outrider service between Telluride and Grand Junction. It is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2021. There’s an online survey available for residents along the planned route. People will be able to provide feedback on the potential bus stops, schedules and other services. The survey is available through October 31st. In addition to the Telluride to Grand Junction route, CDOT is also proposing three other routes for next year in other parts of our state, including Craig to Denver, Trinidad to Pueblo, and Sterling to Greeley. The online survey is designed to complement the virtual meetings that took place in July and August. The online survey can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Telluride-GJ.

