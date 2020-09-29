Mental health awareness

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Officials at Mind Springs say between COVID-19, elections, and the stress of everyday life, many people are feeling a lot of different emotions.

Since the pandemic started, more people are connecting with therapy and behavioral healthcare virtually, for some, taking the pressure off of leaving home, finding childcare, and transportation.

However, there are others who question reaching out for help.

“It’s always okay to talk to a therapist, you don’t have to have a certain anything going on, we’re here to help,” says Mind Springs Health Executive Vice President Michelle Hoy.

Health officials say a big part of the stress comes from things like what and how much a person views on TV and Social media.

“Pay enough attention so you know what’s going on, and you feel safe and secure but don’t overdo it to the point that it stresses you out,” Hoy says.

If you or someone you know is seeking help, you can reach the Colorado Crisis Services Hotline at 1-844-493-8255.

