District Attorney declines prosecution in Fruitvale shooting

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and the DA have completed their investigation regarding the death of a Grand Junction man.

On Tuesday September 28th, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office received a letter from District Attorney Dan Rubinstein declining prosecution based on the Colorado “Make-my-day” statute, C.R.S. 18-1-704.5.

The letter states that numerous law enforcement officers from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Mesa County Coroner’s Office conducted a thorough investigation.

The letter details that in the early hours of August 8th, 2020 the homeowner of the property on Grand Valley Drive called 911 to report that an unknown male had broken into her home. The homeowner’s son had shot the intruder, later identified as 23-year-old Frederick Price. The homeowner’s son reportedly told Price to get down on his knees. But instead of complying, Price made threats and lunged towards the son, at which time he fired the shot.

The letter notes that upon arrival, law enforcement saw clear signs that the front door had been forcibly opened while it was locked.

The coroner’s report revealed that Price had a blood alcohol content of .221.

The investigation ultimately determined that the actions of the homeowner and the son were justified under the “Make-my-day” statute, and there will be no criminal prosecution.

Original Article:

On Saturday, August 8 at approximately 2:45 a.m., Mesa County Sheriff Deputies were called to a residence in the 600 block of Grand Valley Dr. in Grand Junction.

A male was found dead inside a home and suffered a gunshot wound. The deceased male did not live at the home and is not known to the residents of the home. It also seems forced entry was present.

The Mesa County Coroner released on Monday that the man found dead was 23-year-old Frederick Price of Grand Junction. He died from a gunshot wound to the chest and the Coroner ruled it a homicide.

