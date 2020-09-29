Bureau of Land Management Director removed from position

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

The Trump administration’s interim leader of the Bureau of Land Management, William Pendley has been serving unlawfully for 424 days.

A Democratic federal judge in Montana, Brian Morris, blocked the acting BLM director from continuing to work in the role because he was never confirmed by the U.S. Senate under the Constitution.

“You’ve got a democrat governor who wants to run—or is running for senate in Montana, it’s a month and a half before the election, it’s all about politics—it’s not about Pendley’s qualifications,” says Kevin McCarney, chairman, Mesa County Republicans.

“Well, we congratulate the Montana Governor Bullock and his team for getting it done and it was a well-reasoned opinion by the judge there that we are confident will stand up to for the review,” says Peter Jenkins, senior council of ‘PEER’ or Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility.

The BLM oversees over 500-million-acres of land, with a lot of it in Western United States, including Western Colorado—the BLM headquarters moved to Grand Junction earlier this year.

