Virtual candidate forum for Mesa County Commissioner District One seat

KJCT
KJCT(KKCO/ KJCT)
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 3:51 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

On Tuesday September 29th, The Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce will be airing a virtual forum featuring the two candidates running for the Mesa County Commissioner District One seat. Cody Davis and Kathryn Bedell will face off in this business-oriented forum.

Virtual Forum: Tuesday, September 29th, 2020 broadcasting on the CW or MeTv at 6:00 p.m. MT.

This forum will be preempting MASH on MeTv.

