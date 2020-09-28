Roll-Over Accident on Orchard Avenue

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -An investigation into an accident is underway this morning. A Chevy Blazer was traveling west bound on Orchard Avenue at 5:30 this morning, when the driver swerved to avoid another vehicle and rolled upside down. The driver kicked out the back window to get out of the car. 29 Road and Hall Avenue was closed for some time. Colorado State Patrol is investigating the accident.

