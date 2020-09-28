Advertisement

Grand Valley Pets Alive Partners with Gobbo’s Family Farm for Fundraiser

Gobbo's Family Farm fundraiser
Gobbo's Family Farm fundraiser(kkco/kjct)
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:22 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Grand Valley Pets Alive is a non-profit organization and they are doing a fundraiser in partnership with Gobbo’s Family Farm, where you can come out to the farm and pick some apples. 30% of the proceeds will go to Grand Valley Pets Alive.

The goal of the non-profit is to reduce the number of homeless dogs and cats in Mesa County. They do this by trying to get as many animals spade and neutered as they can. This is why they are raising money.

Carole Chowen, President of Grand Valley Pets Alive said, “and we raise money to pay for spade and neuter of peoples pets, people who need help. Cats, Dogs, and rabbits.”

The fundraiser will be going through the end of apple season.

Gobbo’s Family Farm is open seven days a week, but they are requesting that you call ahead before coming to pick apples.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Color Weekend at Powderhorn Mountain Resort

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
People could ride the ski lift, walk around, and mountain bike while observing the beautiful scenery.

News

Vehicle crashes into house in Fruita

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
A vehicle crashed into a house in Fruita Saturday night.

News

ATV accident sends one person to the hospital

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
A female drive rolled her ATV at the intersection of Oxford Avenue and East Danbury Court.

News

Bin 707 restaurants close due to COVID-19 cases

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:13 PM MDT
|
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
Bin 707 and its other restaurants, Taco Party and Bin Burger announced a temporary closure of each location due to COVID-19.

Latest News

News

John Hickenlooper meets with people from the Outdoor Recreation Council

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 6:47 PM MDT
|
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
One of the reasons that he said he is passionate about outdoor activities is because it helps to diversify the economy.

News

Moon Farm Pumpkin Patch Opened on Saturday

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 6:40 PM MDT
|
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
The pumpkin patch will be open until October 31.

News

A new car was donated to the VA Medical Center

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:57 PM MDT
|
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
The Disabled American Veterans donated a 2020 Ford Explorer to the VA Medical Center on Friday morning.

News

Redlands Rotary Club Hosts Debate by the Candidates for the House District 55 Seat

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:42 PM MDT
|
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
Janice Rich and Scott Beilfuss were the two candidates that were debating at the Redlands Rotary Club debate.

News

Gov. Polis tours Western Slope

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:17 PM MDT
|
By Goldene Brown
Governor Jared Polis took a tour of the Western Slope on Sept. 25, where he talked about the state’s response to COVID-19 and economic development.

News

Investigation after altercation ends with one person in the hospital

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 2:53 PM MDT
An investigation is under way after one person was taken to the hospital following an altercation.