Advertisement

John Hickenlooper meets with people from the Outdoor Recreation Council

John Hickenlooper meets with people on Public Lands Day
John Hickenlooper meets with people on Public Lands Day(kkco/kjct)
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 6:47 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -John Hickenlooper is a candidate running for U.S. Senate. He sat down with a small group from the Outdoor Recreation Council to discuss the importance of the outdoor economy.

The meeting happened on Saturday afternoon at Ramblebine Brewing Company.

One of the reasons why the meeting was held today was because it is Public Lands Day.

He feels that outdoor recreation is very important. Hickenlooper said, “Whether it is hiking, mountain biking, or fishing, all of these outdoor recreation activities come together and they create year-round employment. They make us healthier.”

One of the reasons that he said he is passionate about outdoor activities is because it helps to diversify the economy.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Moon Farm Pumpkin Patch Opened on Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
The pumpkin patch will be open until October 31.

News

A new car was donated to the VA Medical Center

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
The Disabled American Veterans donated a 2020 Ford Explorer to the VA Medical Center on Friday morning.

News

Redlands Rotary Club Hosts Debate by the Candidates for the House District 55 Seat

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
Janice Rich and Scott Beilfuss were the two candidates that were debating at the Redlands Rotary Club debate.

News

Gov. Polis tours Western Slope

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:17 PM MDT
|
By Goldene Brown
Governor Jared Polis took a tour of the Western Slope on Sept. 25, where he talked about the state’s response to COVID-19 and economic development.

Latest News

News

Investigation after altercation ends with one person in the hospital

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 2:53 PM MDT
An investigation is under way after one person was taken to the hospital following an altercation.

News

11th Annual Men in Heels Race

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:32 PM MDT
|
By Goldene Brown
An annual event with a new look and a new venue, the Men in Heels race was held Sept. 24.Traditionally it’s held at the Downtown Farmers Market but because of COVID-19 restrictions, the fundraiser for Hilltop’s Latimer house was held at Grand Junction Regional Airport.

News

Teachers receive grant from D51 Foundation

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:47 PM MDT
23 D51 teachers and principals receive grant money from D51 Foundation

News

Local Man Wins the 2020 Andrus Award for Community Service

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:13 PM MDT
|
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
John Rodwick, a resident of Fruita, just received the 2020 Andrus Award for Community Service, presented annually by AARP.

News

Local 9-Year-Old is Fighting a Rare Blood Disease

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:09 PM MDT
|
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
Carter Wells is a 9-year-old boy from Fruita who is fighting Aplastic Anemia.

News

Proposed new retail marijuana store in Palisade

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:39 PM MDT
|
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
The city has a designated 'retail marijuana free zone' where no stores are permitted--other restrictions include a 1,000 foot distance from schools.