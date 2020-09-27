Bin 707 restaurants close due to COVID-19 cases

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Bin 707 and its other restaurants, Taco Party and Bin Burger announced a temporary closure of each location due to COVID-19.

The decision was announced on their Facebook page and said they had a positive case last Monday and closed all of their restaurants because of it.

More positive cases caused them close once again to prevent a further spread of the virus.

The restaurant chain says they are not sure when they will reopen, but that it could be by next week.

