Gov. Polis tours Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Governor Jared Polis took a tour of the Western Slope on Sept. 25, where he talked about the state’s response to COVID-19 and economic development.

His first stop was at the Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club in Montrose where he talked with leaders about a COVID relief recipient who used the money to give food to the community during spring break.

His next stop was at Delta Middle School. Here, he toured the campus and their new playground as well as met with students and staff.

Gov. Polis also stopped by Colorado Mesa University (CMU) where he highlighted the college’s efforts to promote social distancing, including concerts and other outdoor activities.

He wrapped things up with a chat with Grand Junction’s newly formed diversity group RAW, followed by a tour of Main Street.

“Having thriving downtown areas is important to the health of our economy and quality of life so how can we make sure when the weather turns colder in winter, how can we be safe and have more outdoor dining experiences. how can the state and city and chamber achieve that. how can we bring more life and economic opportunity to our downtown areas including Grand Junction,” says Gov. Jared Polis, (D) Colorado.

