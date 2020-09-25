Teachers receive grant from D51 Foundation

Grants given for professional learning opportunties (KKCO)

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - 23 District 51 teachers have been awarded $13,000 in grants from the District 51 Foundation. The grants are specifically for professional learning opportunities and support for teachers and principals in the district. The money is raised through private donations and the annual White Ice celebration. in addition to professional learning, grant money us going towards the purchase of technology for student learning.

“The school district provides a lot of professional learning.” Said D51 Foundation Executive Director Angela Christensen. “But this just helps add on to the professional learning that they are getting and it also allows them to select the kind of professional learning that would be most important to them.”

In two years the D51 foundation has awarded more than $63,000 to teachers and principals for professional learning.

