Advertisement

Investigation after altercation ends with one person in the hospital

Investigation on Placer Dr.
Investigation on Placer Dr.(Dave Jones)
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 2:53 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

An investigation is under way after one person was taken to the hospital following an altercation.

Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded around 1:20 Friday morning to the 500 block of Placer Drive to find a male with a serious neck wound. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Details are very limited at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office says no suspects have been taken into custody.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

11th Annual Men in Heels Race

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Goldene Brown
An annual event with a new look and a new venue, the Men in Heels race was held Sept. 24.Traditionally it’s held at the Downtown Farmers Market but because of COVID-19 restrictions, the fundraiser for Hilltop’s Latimer house was held at Grand Junction Regional Airport.

News

Teachers receive grant from D51 Foundation

Updated: 16 hours ago
23 D51 teachers and principals receive grant money from D51 Foundation

News

Local Man Wins the 2020 Andrus Award for Community Service

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
John Rodwick, a resident of Fruita, just received the 2020 Andrus Award for Community Service, presented annually by AARP.

News

Local 9-Year-Old is Fighting a Rare Blood Disease

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
Carter Wells is a 9-year-old boy from Fruita who is fighting Aplastic Anemia.

Latest News

News

Proposed new retail marijuana store in Palisade

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
The city has a designated 'retail marijuana free zone' where no stores are permitted--other restrictions include a 1,000 foot distance from schools.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:17 PM MDT
|
By (Calvin Corey)
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:11 PM MDT
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Palisade Plunge “sneak peek”

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:19 PM MDT
|
By Goldene Brown
Arguably one of the most anticipated outdoor recreation projects in years, representatives from the Palisade Plunge partner organizations got a"sneak peek" ride of the Palisade Plunge trail.

News

Leaf peeping safety

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:09 PM MDT
|
By Goldene Brown
Be a smart leaf peeper...that’s what CDOT is telling drivers who are admiring the Fall colors. Around this time of year, officials say traffic increases, especially during the weekends. Lots of cars pull off on the side of the road to take pictures or look at the trees.

News

Delta County announces two COVID-19 outbreak sites

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 12:45 PM MDT
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Delta County Public Health is investigating two new outbreaks sites in their county, one at the Walmart Pharmacy and one at the Delta Building Center.