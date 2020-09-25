Advertisement

11th Annual Men in Heels Race

11th annual Men in Heels race
11th annual Men in Heels race(KKCO)
By Goldene Brown
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:32 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An annual event with a new look and a new venue, the Men in Heels race was held Sept. 24.

Traditionally it’s held at the Downtown Farmers Market but because of COVID-19 restrictions, the fundraiser for Hilltop’s Latimer house was held at Grand Junction Regional Airport.

There were also no crowds on hand.

14 teams totaling 60 men who were all in heels raced to benefit the Latimer house which helps those affected by domestic violence and sexual assault.

Teams who attended included Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Justice League of Hope, and Grand Junction Housing Authority.

