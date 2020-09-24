Proposed new retail marijuana store in Palisade

PALISADE, Colo. (KJCT) -

A new retail marijuana store is being discussed among the board of trustees at a hearing Tuesday night in Palisade.

A final decision on the conditional use permit acceptance or rejection will be voted on.

If it’s approved, the name of the new shop will be called ‘Drift 6 LLC.’

Currently, there are two retail marijuana shops in Palisade and one medicinal store.

The city has a designated ‘retail marijuana free zone’ where no stores are permitted--other restrictions include a 1,000 foot distance from schools. Hours of operation allowed for marijuana retailers in the town are between 8 AM and 10 PM.

The hearing will include applicant, staff and public comment as well as a board discussion.

The applicants, the Town of Palisade, and attorneys declined to comment on the hearing.

