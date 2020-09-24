Leaf peeping safety

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Be a smart leaf peeper...that’s what CDOT is telling drivers who are admiring the Fall colors.

Around this time of year, officials say traffic increases, especially during the weekends. Lots of cars pull off on the side of the road to take pictures or look at the trees.

CDOT says as you’re traveling look out for other cars that may be driving at slower speeds, cars pulling off the side of the roads, and be aware of people snapping pics. One main spot this happens is on the Grand Mesa.

“We’ve had incidences where people jam up the roadway and create a safety hazard, when they’re too close to the roadway, next to moving traffic or even just crossing a highway for instance,” says CDOT Communications Manager Bob Wilson.

As for those who choose to get out of their cars and take pictures, CDOT is encouraging you to keep a six foot distance, and wear face coverings as much as possible.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.