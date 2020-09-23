Advertisement

Woman gives birth to quadruplets after brain surgery in Texas

By KTVT staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:02 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DALLAS (KTVT) - For most parents-to-be, expecting quadruplets would be enough of a shock.

But after receiving the happy news, a Texas couple found out something devastating. The mother had a brain tumor, and she needed surgery to get it out.

“I found out I was having quadruplets, I straight up cried for like two days,” Katie Sturm said.

Two weeks after Katie Sturm and husband Chris Sturm found out about the quadruplets, a seizure led to a second diagnosis.

“But when I saw the second one myself and it became like a real thing because I could physically see it, it became one of those moments where holy cow, the possibility that something could happen to my wife and my kids is very prevalent and very real,” the father said.

The mother underwent brain surgery at UT Southwestern before her boys were born at 32 weeks in July.

“If you didn’t know she had brain surgery, you wouldn’t know she had brain surgery,” said Dr. Toral Patel, UT Southwestern Medical Center. “She looks really great, and she has coped with this better than anyone could have ever imagined. She’s remarkable.”

Katie Sturm said at that point, she just turned it over to God.

“I guess he wouldn’t give me quadruplets if he didn’t want me to be around for them,” she said.

Dr. Becky Ennis at UT Southwestern Medical Center said all the babies came out crying.

“It was all very smooth and went really without a hitch,” Ennis said.

After a few weeks in the NICU, the Sturm boys have joined big brother Ryan at home.

Not a bad haul for a woman who was told as a teen that a medical condition would prevent her from having biological children.

Katie Sturm did not undergo fertility treatments. The odds of having quadruplets without fertility assistance is about one in 700,000.

Copyright 2020 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

