Snowcat removed from Island Lake on Grand Mesa

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Adventure with Purpose, a salvage group out of Oregon, was able to successfully extract a snowcat from Grand Mesa’s Island Lake on Tuesday, which has been in the lake since February of 2019.

Back in 2019, the snowcat was driven out onto the frozen lake, where it then broke through the ice, killing Ryan Wells and Ricky Colton, both of Delta.

Helping Adventure with Purpose was Ryan’s father with Ol Red Towing out of Delta, a company that was owned by Ryan.

Adventure with Purpose used big balloon-type bags to lift the machine off of the lake’s bottom, where it was then winched to shore, and loaded onto a trailer.

Adventure with Purpose came out in July to try and extract the 15,000-pound machine, but couldn’t successfully get it to shore. This time around, they got the job done, and they are bringing the machine back to Oregon where they hope to restore it in memory of Ricky and Ryan.

Adventure with Purpose has a Youtube video from their attempt in July, which can be seen below. A new video showing the successful extraction will be released on Friday according to Jared Leisek with Adventure with Purpose.

