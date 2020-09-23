Advertisement

Halloween in Mesa County

By Goldene Brown
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:44 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - In 2020, much like other events and holidays, Halloween will look a bit different in Mesa, but it’s not cancelled.

Health officials say a lot of traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading COVID-19, including crowded costume parties, indoor haunted houses, and trick or treating.

If you do have plans to stick to the traditional door to door knocking, officials have some tips.

“Something to keep in mind is a costume mask does not replace a cloth mask, so it still needs to be that double layer, over the mouth and nose,” says MCPH Outreach and Education Katie Smith.

Or instead of having families come to your front door, you can try handing candy out in open-air spaces like your steps, lawn, or at the end of the driveway.

As a standard precaution, social distancing, keeping masks handy, and washing hands are still encouraged.

