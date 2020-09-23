Car engulfed in flames, driver allegedly punches cop

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Just before 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night, police and fire personnel responded to a car fire in the parking lot of Orchard Mesa Middle School.

As it turns out the driver was driving recklessly in the parking lot which may have contributed to the fire. When police showed up the car was fully engulfed in flames.

(David Jones)

When police tried talking to the driver he turned around and punched a cop. The driver was then tased and arrested. Paramedics examined the driver and the officer. The driver was taken to the hospital and into custody with charges pending.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.