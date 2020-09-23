Advertisement

10th human West Nile virus case in Delta

Delta has just confirmed their 10th human West Nile virus case.
Delta has just confirmed their 10th human West Nile virus case.
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:30 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DELTA and MESA COUNTIES, Colo. (KJCT) -

The Grand Valley isn’t seeing any cases though and the mosquito numbers are significantly lower than in previous years.

The mosquitoes are still reproducing, but with cooler nights their life cycle becomes shorter.

They are hoping the outbreak in Fruita in August is now contained.

The mosquito season will end once temperatures hit 32 degrees.

“[I] would like to congratulate the community on doing a really good job because the fact that we don’t see west Nile Virus in humans to date, from what I’m aware of is, you know, a good sign that the community is doing their part in taking care of themselves and their property,” Tim Moore district manager, Grand River Mosquito Control.

Delta County is reminding people that COVID-19 and the West Nile virus share similar symptoms.

