Update on Grizzly Creek Fire

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Firefighters are using helicopters to keep fire activity in the Grizzly Creek area from expanding up the drainage. Firefighters expect similar fire activity around the upper Grizzly Creek drainage due to the warm weather expected this week. The fire is putting up smoke along the uncontained line in the steep, rugged drainage. The fire remains at 32,431 acres and is 91 percent contained. 18 firefighters and a helicopter are working on the fire. Firefighters are urging people in the area to respect the existing fire closure. The fire closer was recently reduced in size to allow more public access to the area. . Check www.blm.gov or www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver for the latest fire restriction information.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.