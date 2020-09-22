New last call executive order gives hope to Montrose bar

MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) -

The amended last call for alcohol by Governor Polis went into effect Monday night at 10. Counties all over Colorado will now be separated by a ‘dial dashboard’ that determines the leverage bars and restaurants have when it comes to the time frame they’re allowed to serve alcohol in.

Montrose County bars are at 50 percent capacity with a maximum of 50 people, numbers that were developed in their second variance.

“That extra hour from 10 to 11 was—[will help] us a lot—a lot our bar, we’re like a service industry bar like a lot of people from the service industry come after work when they get out of the restaurant and most restaurants close 10 or 11,” says Brian Sandoval bar manager of the Town Hall Tavern in Montrose.

The bar said it was closed for 98 days and was forced to lay off a few people when their hours were cut.

There are 5 county statuses for COVID-19 across the Colorado and no counties are currently in the bottom two categories.

