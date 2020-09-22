New controversial development in Montrose

MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) -

The 1890 Homestead Development in Montrose is a somewhat controversial subject for some residents in the Cobble Creek area.

The property was purchased two years ago by Leadership LLC Development and has since gotten approved for multi-family housing.

The company is now proposing a phasing plan of 500 apartments to be built.

The non-subsidized apartments will include recreational space like a fitness center and pool.

“Well, I just think that Montrose needs to be really conscious of-of our near-term future with the COVID because we’re seeing such a large influx of people and we really need a product like this,” says Matt Miles, manager of the 1890 homestead LLC.

The Montrose city planner did not reply for a comment.

