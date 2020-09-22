Advertisement

National Voter Registration Day

National Voter Registration Day
National Voter Registration Day(KKCO)
By Goldene Brown
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:22 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today is National Voter Registration Day, a non-partisan holiday to celebrate voting rights in the U.S.

Today people are being encouraged to register to vote. In Mesa County, clerk and recorder Tina Peters says that they’ve seen more people registering.

When the time comes, you can vote in person, by mail or by ballot drop box.

There are two need drop box locations, one at the Palisade Community Center and Mesa County Fairgrounds.

You can register up until election day, Nov. 3.

“I think this is a very important election, people are very passionate about it, they want their voice heard. And so we are seeing a lot of excitement around this election and we’re pleased to see it," says Mesa County Clerk & Recorder Tina Peters.

Officials say you can also track your ballot, with their new ballot tracker. It lets you know when your ballot is mailed out, when it’s received and when it has been accepted.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Norman’

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By (Erin Crooks)
Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Norman!

News

Independence Academy breaks ground on expansion building

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Goldene Brown
Independence Academy is breaking ground on a new $6.5 million dollar project. Phase two of their expansion is adding an additional 18,000 square feet.

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

News

Fatal accident kills one in Colorado National Monument

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The spokesperson for the Colorado National Monument has confirmed that one person was killed Tuesday morning after an accident near the West Hill in the monument.

Latest News

News

Car wrecks into house off of 31 1/2 Road

Updated: 5 hours ago
No injuries have been reported after a car ran into a home Monday evening.

News

Minor arrested after shots fired near R-5 High School

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A minor is now behind bars after shots were fired near R-5 High School Monday.

News

KJCT- R5 Shots Fired

Updated: 6 hours ago
Live to VOD recordings of KJCT's newscasts

News

Update on Grizzly Creek Fire

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By (Madison Burns)
Warmer weather brings expected increase in fire activity at Grizzly Creek Fire.

News

New last call executive order gives hope to Montrose bar

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
Montrose County bars are at 50 percent capacity with a maximum of 50 people, numbers that were developed in their second variance.

News

New controversial development in Montrose

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
The property was purchased two years ago by Leadership LLC Development and has since gotten approved for multi-family housing.