Independence Academy breaks ground on expansion building

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Independence Academy is breaking ground on a new $6.5 million dollar project.

Phase two of their expansion is adding an additional 18,000 square feet.

It will make space for a new playground, art room, and music room.

It will also give the school a chance to nearly triple their pre-k class by next year. Families will have a chance to tour the facility in small groups.

“We are full to capacity, we have a waiting list in almost every single grade. And so there was a real need in our community to continue to grow, to offer all of the great programs that we do," says Assistant Director Independence Academy Kati Bennett.

The new addition is scheduled to be finished by Summer 2021.

