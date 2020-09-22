Advertisement

Cohort of students and faculty at Montrose High School forced to quarantine

61 students and four staff members at Montrose High School will have to quarantine until September 25 due to a positive COVID-19 test from a member of their cohort.
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:46 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Montrose County School District says that those under quarantine will transition into remote learning for the time being.

All affected staff, students, and parents have been notified at this time according to the district.

