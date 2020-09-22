Advertisement

Car wrecks into house off of 31 1/2 Road

No injuries have been reported after a car ran into a home Monday evening.
No injuries have been reported after a car ran into a home Monday evening.(Chris Schumann)
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:47 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - No injuries have been reported after a car ran into a home Monday evening.

A small white SUV headed southbound on 31 1/2 Road crashed through a fence and took out some electrical boxes along with it before crashing into the home.

It happened near Forrest Way at about 4:30. Colorado State Patrol was on scene along with the Clifton Fire Department and Mesa County Sheriff Deputies.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Minor arrested after shots fired near R-5 High School

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A minor is now behind bars after shots were fired near R-5 High School Monday.

News

KJCT- R5 Shots Fired

Updated: 1 hours ago
Live to VOD recordings of KJCT's newscasts

News

Update on Grizzly Creek Fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By (Madison Burns)
Warmer weather brings expected increase in fire activity at Grizzly Creek Fire.

News

New last call executive order gives hope to Montrose bar

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
Montrose County bars are at 50 percent capacity with a maximum of 50 people, numbers that were developed in their second variance.

Latest News

News

New controversial development in Montrose

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
The property was purchased two years ago by Leadership LLC Development and has since gotten approved for multi-family housing.

News

New Kiosk Installed at the Police Department

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
This kiosk is for crimes that are not emergencies, such as theft from auto, lost or stolen property, or vandalism.

News

New outdoor seating area opens in Fruita

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
The goal of the outdoor seating area is to help local businesses, which it has already been doing.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Fruita Fall Weekend

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Goldene Brown
Fruita Fall Festival was cancelled because of COVID-19, but some good news now, the City of Fruita will host a smaller Fruita Fall Weekend.