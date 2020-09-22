Advertisement

Astronauts take shelter as unknown ‘space debris’ approaches ISS

An unknown piece of space debris is expected to pass near the International Space Station Tuesday afternoon.
An unknown piece of space debris is expected to pass near the International Space Station Tuesday afternoon.(Source: NASA)
By Lane Luckie, KLTV
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:47 PM MDT
(KLTV/Gray News) - Astronauts aboard the International Space Station are taking shelter inside their Soyuz spacecraft as an unknown piece of space debris is approaching the orbiting outpost.

According to NASA, the object is expected to pass within several miles of the space station Tuesday afternoon. Around 5:19 p.m. ET, a Russian Progress resupply spacecraft docked to the ISS will conduct an avoidance maneuver.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Expedition 63 crew will relocate to their Soyuz spacecraft until the debris has passed by the station,” a news release stated.

NASA said the object’s closest approach will happen around 6:21 p.m. ET.

Flight controllers at NASA’s Johnson Space Center and United States Space Command are tracking the object.

The station crew currently consists of NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner.

