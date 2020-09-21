Widespread power outages near 25 and Patterson

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Xcel Energy is reporting widespread power outages this morning in the area of 25 Road and Patterson.

The Grand Junction Police Department says the outages are from 1st Street and Patterson to 27 1/2 Road and Patterson. They report that the outages were caused by an accident off of 1st and Patterson earlier Monday morning.

UPDATE 10:00 a.m.: Be advised, you may see lights on and off throughout the morning as Xcel Energy works to safely... Posted by Grand Junction Police Department on Monday, September 21, 2020

The exact number of people without power is unknown, but their website indicates that more than 2,500 people could be impacted by the outages.

Crews are in the area working to restore power at this time.

