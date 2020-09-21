Advertisement

Walmart targets zero emissions by 2040

It also wants to manage or restore at least 50 million acres of land and 1 million square miles of ocean
Walmart commits to becoming a regenerative company in the next two decades.
Walmart commits to becoming a regenerative company in the next two decades.(Source: , KSFM, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:29 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The world’s largest retailer announced a series of green goals it wants to accomplish over the next two decades.

“We face a growing crisis of climate change and nature loss and we all need to take action with urgency,” Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said.

Bottom line: The company is targeting zero emissions across the company’s global operations by 2040.

Within the next 20 years, Walmart aims to:

  • Harvesting enough wind, solar and other renewable energy sources to power its facilities with 100% renewable energy by 2035
  • Electrify and zero out emissions from all its vehicles, including long-haul trucks by 2040
  • Transition to low-impact refrigerants for cooling and electrified equipment for heating in its stores, clubs, and data and distribution centers by 2040

Walmart isn’t just making promises to cut back on its energy usage.

The company says it wants to manage or restore at least 50 million acres of land and 1 million square miles of ocean by 2030.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

National

Humpback whale swims free of croc-infested Australian river

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
As a humpback whale escaped a croc-infested river in northern Australia, about 270 pilot whales were reported stranded Monday on sandbars off Australia’s southern island of Tasmania state.

National Politics

Ginsburg’s body will lie in repose at Supreme Court

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Ginsburg’s casket will be on public view Wednesday and Thursday under the portico at the top of the court’s iconic steps in front of the building.

National

Arrest in case of ricin letters sent to White House, Texas

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The woman was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Peace Bridge border crossing near Buffalo and is expected to face federal charges, three law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

Latest News

National Politics

As Democrats balk, Trump to make high court pick by Saturday

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, LISA MASCARO and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
President Donald Trump said Monday he expects to announce his pick for the Supreme Court on Friday or Saturday, after funeral services for Ruth Bader Ginsburg and just days before the first presidential election debate.

National

Trapped whale escapes croc-infested river

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
A humpback whale escapes a croc-infested river in northern Australia.

National Politics

GAO: Millions in danger of missing coronavirus payments

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER, RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MARCY GORDON
The Government Accountability Office, Congress' auditing arm, said in a report Monday that possibly 8.7 million or more individuals who are eligible for the economic impact payments have yet to receive those payments because of inadequate IRS and Treasury Department records.

National

Tropical Storm Beta forecast to make landfall Monday

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By JUAN A. LOZANO
The storm was no longer expected to gain hurricane strength and forecasters decreased estimated rainfall totals from Beta early Monday.

News

Widespread power outages near 25 and Patterson

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Xcel Energy is reporting widespread power outages this morning in the area of 25 Road and Patterson.

Coronavirus

Progress halts in the fight against coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The COVID-19 pandemic has stopped -- and in many cases reversed -- progress being made to combat poverty and disease worldwide.