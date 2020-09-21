Advertisement

Local store uses vegetable gardens to help feed the community

Vegetable cart at True Value
Vegetable cart at True Value
By Stacy Rasmussen
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:31 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -True Value in Fruita has set up a vegetable cart where people can take any of the vegetables on it for free.

This started because one employee had too many vegetables in their garden and didn’t want them to go to waste. The emplooyee started putting vegetables on the cart to give away, and people loved it.

Other employees and customers started bringing in their fruits and vegetables from their gardens as well.

The goal is that people will bring in their items and replace the ones that they take, although that is not required. It is ultimately there to help feed people who really need it in the community.

“We usually provide little bags. If they are not there, the cashiers give it to them and we kind of just use the honor system, you know? But it is there to help anyone who wants it,” said Rebecca Willey, floor sales associate.

They are encouraging anyone with extra vegetables to bring them in. The cart is at the entrance of the store.

