Foot Locker stores to double as voter registration sites

The athletic retailer is joining forces with Rock the Vote to provide voter registration services. Foot Locker customers will be able to sign up to take part in the political process in the stores.
The athletic retailer is joining forces with Rock the Vote to provide voter registration services. Foot Locker customers will be able to sign up to take part in the political process in the stores.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:38 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Foot Locker is helping voters get a leg up this election year.

The athletic retailer is joining forces with Rock the Vote to provide voter registration services. Foot Locker customers will be able to sign up to take part in the political process in the stores.

CEO Richard Johnson says the plan is to “inspire and empower youth culture.”

National Voter Registration Day, celebrated Tuesday, is a nonpartisan campaign that debuted in 2012. According to its website, the organization has registered 3 million people.

