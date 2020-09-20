Target Evacuation

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Target was forced to evacuate people from their store in the mesa mall on Saturday.

The reason was because of a burst pipe in an employee’s only area.

The incident happened around 3 PM and resulted in an approximately hour long closure.

There were no other evacuations in the mall and no one was injured.

The evacuation took place as a precautionary measure.

