Moon Farm hosts adoption event

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Moon Farm will not be opening their fall festivities until next weekend, but they had an event that gave a select group early access to the festivities. The event was to bring awareness, and to celebrate, adoption.

David Moon, the owner of the farm, was one of seven kids that his parents adopted. His parents started doing an adoption day picnic back in 1962. He decided that he wanted to continue the tradition.

“It was always in the back of my head, thinking, you know it would be neat to do an adoption day party again. So what we are offering, everybody who came out today gets a free entry to moon farm,” said Moon.

Everyone who had a history of adoption or a passion for adoption was let into the farm for free and was able to preview some of the things that are going to open up next weekend. The haunted maze was a popular attraction.

Also participating at the event were people with the organization C.L.A.W. Their focus is to promote cat adoption. C.L.A.W. hosted a concession stand to raise money.

