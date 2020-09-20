Car accident near CMU sends one to the hospital

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

A car accident on 12th street and Glenwood Avenue sent one person to the hospital on Saturday night.

Our crew on scene says a motorcycle and car were travelling north bound on 12th street around 7 PM.

The car made a right-hand turn on Glenwood Avenue at the same time a van crossed the intersection going westbound-- that’s when a motorcycle collided with the van.

The female motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with severe, but non-life threatening injuries and the driver of the van was not injured.

This story will be updated as details are provided.

