Advertisement

Trump backs proposed TikTok deal with Oracle, Walmart

This Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, shows the icon for TikTok in New York. Microsoft says its bid to buy popular video-sharing app TikTok has been rejected, removing a leading suitor for the Chinese-owned app a week before President Donald Trump promises to follow through with a plan to ban it in the U.S.
This Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, shows the icon for TikTok in New York. Microsoft says its bid to buy popular video-sharing app TikTok has been rejected, removing a leading suitor for the Chinese-owned app a week before President Donald Trump promises to follow through with a plan to ban it in the U.S.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 4:26 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump said Saturday he’s given his “blessing” to a proposed deal between Oracle and Walmart for the U.S. operations of TikTok, the Chinese-owned app he’s targeted for national security and data privacy concerns.

Trump said the proposed deal will result in a new company likely to be based in Texas.

“I have given the deal my blessing,” he said. “If they get it done, that’s great. If they don’t, that’s OK too.”

Trump said the new company will be hiring at least 25,000 people and making a $5 billion contribution to a fund dedicated to education for Americans. “That’s their contribution that I’ve been asking for,” he said.

“We are pleased that the proposal by TikTok, Oracle, and Walmart will resolve the security concerns of the U.S. Administration and settle questions around TikTok’s future in the U.S.,” TikTok said in a statement.

TikTok said both Oracle and Walmart will take part in a financing round where they can take up to a 20% cumulative stake in the company. The deal will make Oracle responsible for hosting all TikTok’s U.S. user data and securing computer systems to ensure U.S. national security requirements are satisfied. TikTok said it’s also working with Walmart on a “commercial partnership” but gave no other details.

Representatives from Oracle and Walmart could not be immediately reached for comment late Saturday.

Trump has been demanding that TikTok, a video app popular with younger people, be sold to a U.S. company or else have its U.S. operations shut down. He’s also been targeting WeChat, another Chinese-owned app. The dispute over the two apps is the latest flashpoint in the rising tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

Just a day earlier, the U.S. Commerce Department said it would bar TikTok from U.S. app stores as of late Sunday. Further restrictions that would prevent TikTok from accessing essential internet services in the country would go into effect on Nov. 12. The deal Trump signed off on would allow TikTok’s U.S. operations to keep functioning.

The Commerce Department is imposing similar restrictions on WeChat, although all of the restrictions on WeChat are set to go into effect Sunday night at 11:59 p.m.

Earlier Saturday, WeChat users asked a U.S. judge to block the moves targeting the app, saying they would restrict free speech. WeChat is an all-in-one app with instant-messaging, social media and other communication tools. The U.S. government argued that it is not restricting free speech because WeChat users still “are free to speak on alternative platforms that do not pose a national security threat.”

The aggressive tactics are part of Trump’s latest attempt to counter the influence of China, a rising economic superpower. Since taking office in 2017, Trump has waged a trade war with China, blocked mergers involving Chinese companies and stifled the business of Chinese firms like Huawei, a maker of phones and telecom equipment.

China-backed hackers, meanwhile, have been blamed for data breaches of U.S. federal databases and the credit agency Equifax, and the Chinese government strictly limits what U.S. tech companies can do in China.

China’s ministry of commerce condemned the U.S. moves and urged it to stop what it called bullying behavior. It also said China may take “necessary measures” to protect Chinese companies.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump to Senate: Vote ‘without delay’ on his high court pick

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday cast an immediate spotlight on the vacancy on the high court, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell vowing to bring President Donald Trump’s nominee to a vote with just over six weeks before the election.

National

Homes destroyed after winds push California fire into desert

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The El Dorado Fire has burned more than 33 square miles and was 65% contained, with 10 buildings destroyed and six damaged.

National Politics

AP source: Envelope addressed to White House contained ricin

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Federal officials intercepted an envelope addressed to the White House that contained the poison ricin, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Saturday.

National

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87.

Latest News

National

Tropical Storm Beta spurs hurricane worries for Texas

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Beta is forecast to become a hurricane on Sunday.

National

Police: 2 dead, 14 wounded at party in Rochester, New York

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities in Rochester, New York, say a mass shooting has resulted in fatalities.

National

Rochester mayor speaks at mass shooting scene

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Police say two people were killed in a shooting in Rochester, New York early Saturday morning.

National

Ginsburg to be remembered with statue in her native Brooklyn

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Cuomo, a Democrat, said that he’ll appoint a commission to choose an artist and oversee the selection of a location for the statue.

National Politics

Flowers, homemade signs by high court in Ginsburg tribute

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A large group of mourners packed the high court’s steps and the street across from the U.S. Capitol in a nighttime memorial.

National

Huge loss felt after Justice Ginsburg's death

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Colleagues and the public mourn the death of US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.