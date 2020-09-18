Colorado Competitive Council Hosts Lunch with State Representatives

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The Colorado Competitive Council organized a trip to VanWinkle Ranch with State Representatives Matt Soper and Janice Rich to have people learn about the district through the legislature’s eyes.

The representatives were joined by business executives traveling from the front range.

The lunch was at VanWinkle ranch and served VanWinkle beef and Olathe sweet corn in order to give everyone a taste of life on the ranch.

Matt Soper talked about why it is important that they made this trip. He said, “it is critical, to tell you the truth, because we really need legislatures from the front range and business men and woman from the front range. Which 40 out of 50 from this group are from the front range, to see what its actually like in rural colorado.”

He also explained that some of the people at this event had never been to rural parts of Colorado. This was an opportunity to show people a different part of the state.

