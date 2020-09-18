Advertisement

City of Grand Junction reaches agreement with developer for Dos Rios development

Construction underway at Dos Rios development site
Construction underway at Dos Rios development site(KKCO)
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:46 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction has reached an agreement with a developer for the Dos Rios development.

The agreement will allow for the sale of bonds to finance the construction infrastructure of the development.

The 58-acre mixed use development will include residential, commercial and light industrial development. possibly a hotel and a boutique grocery store. The development will also include more than 15 acres of open space and parks.

“When the bonds do sell to fund those improvements the city will be reimbursed.” said Jay Valentine, Director of General Services for the City of Grand Junction. “This is allowing us to get that start on the construction to get it done that much sooner.”

Construction has already started on the development located just west of the 5th street bridge along Riverside Parkway.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hotels are seeing an increase in guests

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
The past few weeks have been busy for many hotels and they are hoping that the increase in guests will continue.

News

Colorado Competitive Council Hosts Lunch with State Representatives

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
The lunch was at VanWinkle ranch and served VanWinkle beef and Olathe sweet corn in order to give everyone a taste of life on the ranch.

Sports

CHSAA approves D51 to play High School Football in the Fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By (Paulina Aguilar) and (Dave Ackert)
D51 will allow high school football teams to play in the fall

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

Latest News

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Mitsch Bush holds narrow lead over Boebert according to latest Democrat poll

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A new poll released Thursday morning from the House Majority PAC shows Democratic candidate Diane Mitsch-Bush holds a narrow lead over Republican candidate Lauren Boebert in the race for Colorado’s Third Congressional District.

News

Xcel Energy Day of Service

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Goldene Brown
2020 marks A decade of Xcel’S Day of Service in Colorado, and on Sept. 17 local folks took part by coming together to build bird boxes. Volunteers with the energy company, RiversEdge West, and the Bureau of Reclamation built the bird boxes.

News

Home fire displaces Clifton family

Updated: 13 hours ago
The Clifton Fire Protection District (CFPD) responded to a house fire early Thursday morning around 4:30 in the 3200 block of Mesa Avenue.

Sports

CHSAA’s Board of Directors votes to allow the return of High School Football this Fall

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:31 PM MDT
|
By (Dave Ackert)
CHSAA’s Board of Directors votes to allow the return of High School Football this Fall

News

School District 51 pauses admissions for online school program

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:47 PM MDT
|
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
Recently, School District 51 has had to make changes to accommodate the growing number of students wanting to learn online.