Xcel Energy Day of Service

Day of Service
Day of Service(KKCO)
By Goldene Brown
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 3:46 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - 2020 marks A decade of Xcel’S Day of Service in Colorado, and on Sept. 17 local folks took part by coming together to build bird boxes.

Volunteers with the energy company, RiversEdge West, and the Bureau of Reclamation built the bird boxes.

They’ll provide habitat and a safe place for birds to place their nests.

They built 14 boxes total, 10 for regular birds, and four for owls.

The boxes will be placed on taller trees in the Grand Junction Wildlife Area across the valley.

“The value of improving habitat for wildlife is really important, not only for wildlife but for the community itself and we’re always looking for more help," says RiversEdge West Cara Kukuraitis.

