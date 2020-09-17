Advertisement

Home fire displaces Clifton family

Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:02 AM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Clifton Fire Protection District (CFPD) responded to a house fire early Thursday morning around 4:30 in the 3200 block of Mesa Avenue.

Three adults and an infant were inside of the home when the fire broke out but luckily all were able to avoid any injuries. Firefighters also were able to save the family’s pet snake.

The entire inside of the home was damaged, and the family has been displaced by the fire. Red Cross is assisting the family.

The flames were fully extinguished by the CFPD along with their partners from the Grand Junction Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

