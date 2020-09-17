Advertisement

CHSAA’s Board of Directors votes to allow the return of High School Football this Fall

Board of Directors voted 12-3 to give schools the choice to start sports in the fall.
By (Dave Ackert)
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:31 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The @CHSAA Board of Directors voted 12-3 to allow schools the opportunity to choose to play seasons this fall.

This includes football, field hockey and sideline spirit. Schools will soon have the opportunity to play in Season A or Season C.

During a meeting on Wednesday night, the CHSAA Board of Directors voted to approve variances from the Governor’s COVID Response Team.

Schools will continue to have the option to play these sports in Season C, as previously upheld by the Board, if they elect not to play during Season A. The seasons will be treated equitably. Schools may not play in both seasons. This will allow local schools and districts to make the determination.

According to the Governor’s public announcement, the CHSAA Board of Directors has empowered its member schools and school districts to determine if their teams are able to proceed with a fall (Season A) schedule in field hockey, football and sideline spirit safely under the guidelines set by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Specifically, these variances allow for 50 players, per sideline, to be on the field during a football game. In field hockey, the variance allows for 25 players per sideline, per game. Previously, these guidelines were 25 players, total. Spirit roster size is based upon CHSAA classification maximums.

Other restrictions that must be followed, per the variance include:

- All participants, including athletes, coaches, match officials, staff, and others, must wear masks while not actively playing, even outdoors. They must also be six feet apart from non-household members on the sidelines, or while not in active play. They may not go into the spectator area.

- Spirit participants must perform off the field of play, and must be at least 25 feet away from participants and spectators at all times.

Requested variances for the remaining fall sports — gymnastics, boys soccer, girls volleyball, and unified bowling — remain under consideration by the COVID Response Team.

#copreps

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

