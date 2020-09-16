Advertisement

Supreme Court to stick with arguments via telephone, for now

The U.S. Supreme Court will be eschewing the use of its building from the time being.
The U.S. Supreme Court will be eschewing the use of its building from the time being.(Source: Gray Media Group)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:16 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Wednesday it will start its new term next month the way it ended the last one, with arguments by telephone because of the coronavirus pandemic and live audio available to the public.

With 87-year-old Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg being treated for cancer and five of her colleagues also age 65 or older, the court is taking no chances that putting the justices in close proximity to each other might make them more vulnerable to catching the virus.

“In keeping with public health guidance in response to COVID-19, the Justices and counsel will all participate remotely,” the court said in a statement. The court will decide at a later date how to hold arguments in November and December.

The court held arguments by telephone in May for the first time, and made the audio available live, also a first for the tradition-bound court.

All the justices asked questions during 10 arguments, even the normally taciturn Clarence Thomas. Ginsburg took part from a hospital room one day when she was being treated for possible infection.

She withheld her latest cancer diagnosis until after the term ended in mid-July, when she said she was undergoing chemotherapy for lesions on her liver, but planned to continue serving on the court.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump health appointee taking leave of absence amid coronavirus response allegations

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Michael Caputo, a Trump health appointee at the center of allegations of political meddling on the coronavirus response, is taking a leave of absence.

National

More than 20 injured in crane accident in Austin, Texas

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Austin-Travis County EMS spokesman Darren Noak said at a news conference that 22 workers were hurt, including 16 who were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

News

KJCT- District 51 Board Meeting

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Live to VOD recordings of KJCT's newscasts

National

US charges 5 Chinese citizens in global hacking campaign

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER
The Justice Department has charged five Chinese citizens with hacks targeting more than 100 companies and institutions in the United States and elsewhere.

National

Yoshihide Suga named Japan’s prime minister, succeeding Abe

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The new prime minister has said he will pursue Abe’s unfinished policies, and that his top priorities will be fighting the coronavirus and turning around an economy battered by the pandemic.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Sally debris seen in Pensacola

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
On Mobile Highway in Pensacola, the roadway is littered with debris.

National

Big Ten changes course, will play fall football after all

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Less than five weeks after pushing football and other fall sports to spring in the name of player safety during the pandemic, the conference changed course Wednesday.

Coronavirus

US outlines sweeping plan to provide free COVID-19 vaccines

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
In a report to Congress and an accompanying “playbook” for states and localities, federal health agencies and the Defense Department sketched out complex plans for a vaccination campaign to begin gradually in January or possibly later this year.

National

Oklahoma lawmaker planning legislation to classify attacks on police as hate crime

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Travis Leder
An Oklahoma state senator plans to file legislation that would make attacks on police, first responders and military members a hate crime.

News

Western Slope fire resources headed to California to assist

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
To aid their partners out west, the Clifton Fire Protection District is sending limited resources to the August Complex Fire that is burning near Redding California.

National

What Biden or Trump could do for your student loans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Anna Helhoski, NerdWallet
Campaign proposals are no guarantee of laws to come, but they show which ideas are taking root.