Advertisement

Parents Speak Out Against BLM Movement at D51 Board Meeting

Several parents attend the D51 board meeting to speak about political signs and social justice movements in schools.
Parents speak out about social justice movements at schools at the School District 51 board meeting.
Parents speak out about social justice movements at schools at the School District 51 board meeting.(KJCT)
By Natalie Cruz
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 7:20 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

The School District 51 board meeting took place Tuesday night.

Parents spoke openly about concerns over political signs found in schools to staffing challenges and issues with online learning. Many parents expressed dissatisfaction on how the district handled it. This issue coming to head with Superintendent Diane Sirko, being the target of a lot of frustration.

" We’ve had racial issues in this Country since 1619 and they have not ended. We have to make steps like our school district is making to make sure that although they are only one percent of this population in the valley that Black Lives Matter an students can feel safe in their schools"

Online learning was also a topic at the meeting, parents expressed frustration about how the online learning program is being handled.

Superintendent Sirko released an e-mail yesterday saying " They are pausing new admissions in grades 6 through 12 due to challenges with the Odyssey-ware program".

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

CDOT’s new marijuana-impaired driving campaign, ‘Uncomfortable High’

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
CDOT (Colorado Department of Transportation) started a new marijuana-impaired driving campaign called, ‘uncomfortable high.’

News

Question 7A: what it means for voters

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
A proposition on the November ballot wants to maintain the Colorado River and its resources, but in order to do it, they're asking voters to approve a tax hike.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

Latest News

News

Local business closing after Amtrak scales back services

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Goldene Brown
Another local business is feeling the effects of COVID-19, and it’s a closure that will also have an impact on travelers coming to Grand Junction by train. This comes after Amtrak announced that they will be reducing their long distance service.

News

Full containment on Pine Gulch Fire expected on Sept. 15

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Local agencies have assumed control of the fire from the Incident Teams that have since left to go battle flames out west. With the fire currently, 95% contained and no expected growth being predicted, the main focus of the fire are rehabilitation efforts to the land that has been scorched.

News

Body believed that of New York man found in Colorado park

Updated: 21 hours ago
Authorities in Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park say they have found a body believed to be that of a New York man who was reported missing on Thursday.

News

Pet of the Week - Meet Buck!

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By (Erin Crooks)
Buck is our pet of the week!

News

Grand Junction City Council holds public workshop to discuss marijuana

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:51 PM MDT
|
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
Grand Junction city council held a public workshop on Monday to talk about the regulation of marijuana in city limits.

News

Amtrak cuts ride schedule due to COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:42 PM MDT
|
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
Amtrak announced they will now only be doing long-distance services three times a week starting in October.