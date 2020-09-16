Parents Speak Out Against BLM Movement at D51 Board Meeting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

The School District 51 board meeting took place Tuesday night.

Parents spoke openly about concerns over political signs found in schools to staffing challenges and issues with online learning. Many parents expressed dissatisfaction on how the district handled it. This issue coming to head with Superintendent Diane Sirko, being the target of a lot of frustration.

" We’ve had racial issues in this Country since 1619 and they have not ended. We have to make steps like our school district is making to make sure that although they are only one percent of this population in the valley that Black Lives Matter an students can feel safe in their schools"

Online learning was also a topic at the meeting, parents expressed frustration about how the online learning program is being handled.

Superintendent Sirko released an e-mail yesterday saying " They are pausing new admissions in grades 6 through 12 due to challenges with the Odyssey-ware program".

